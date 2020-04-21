Smartphone: Latest glimpse of Hina Khan from her short film Smartphone reminds of Anushka Sharma from Sui Dhaaga. Take a look—

Smartphone: After a long wait, finally the countdown for Hina Khan’s highly anticipated short film Smartphone has begun. The film is all set to release on April 24 and this is not less than good news for all Hina Khan’s fans who have been waiting for the actor for long. Just before a few days of the release, Hina Khan’s look has been revealed in some stills from the film and it will surely remind you of Anushka Sharma aka Mamta Sharma from Sui Dhaaga.

With a pallu over her head and a red saree, Hina Khan’s look comes as a teasing point for her fans as it indicates that Hina Khan is back with something new and astonishing for her them. Further, the suitcase placed near Hina Khan makes us wonder about the story of the film. The trailer of the short film has already released and there is a lot expected from glam doll Hina Khan.

Talking about the storyline of the film, it narrates a plot that centers around the addiction of smartphones, Now, a lot of times you might have heard people saying that they can’t live without their phone. So Hina Khan’s film will throw light on the same subject and how the small device makes big changes in the life of human beings.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s look from Smartphone—

Watch trailer of Smartphone here—

Now, the film features Akshay Oberoi and Kunaal Roy Kapur and recently, while interacting with Roy, he revealed his experience of working with Hina Khan. He said that without using words, Hina Khan expresses so much from her expressions, which is wonderful. He further added that Hina Khan is no doubt a real team player.

