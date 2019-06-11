Teaser of Smile Please movie was released today— June 11, 2019. The film stars Marathi actress Mukta Barve with film-maker Vikram Phadnis at the helm. The teaser has left fans wanting more after giving a one minute and three-second sneak peek of the upcoming film.

The teaser for the upcoming romance flick Smile Please starring Marathi actress Mukta Barve alongside co-star Lalit Prabhakar has been recently released on June 11, 2019, garnering positive reception from fans. The Vikram Phadnis film is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

This is not the first time Mukta Barve has been in a Phadnis film, with their previous movie Hrudayantar amassing a lot of praise as well as various accolades. The poster for the romance film was revealed earlier by popular Marathi actor and producer Riteish Deshmukh which managed to generate some talk about the film.

The short teaser provided a brief gander into the film’s storyline accompanied by a brilliant music score, setting up the perfect ambience for the entire goings on. The teaser features Mukta Barve, a photographer and Lalit Prabhakar’s love story. The video refrains from revealing too much, tastefully withholding any major plot points from the eyes of the audience.

The plot of the film will reportedly revolve around the career of Mukta Barve’s character who is a successful photographer with a recently declining career. The film will also focus on her romantic relationship with Lalit Prabhakar. It is safe to assume that the flick will rely heavily on the powerhouse actress Mukta Barve’s acting chops.

Smile Please is scheduled to hit the cinemas on July 19, 2019, and includes prominent roles from other actors like Aditi Govitrikar and Prasad Oak. The film will be produced jointly by Krityavat Productions and Hashtag Film Studios. Let’s hope the film is able to meet all expectations.

