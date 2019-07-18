Smriti Irani gives #AgeChallenge new twist, nails trend with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi photo: Smriti Iran has taken up #AgeChallenge and she has given it a Tulsi Virani twist, Here's how the union minister took the trending challenge.

Smriti Irani gives #AgeChallenge new twist, nails trend with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi photo: It has been a couple of days since social media started flooding with pictures of old people, credits to FaceApp’s old age filter. Ever since the hashtag #agechallenge has gone viral on several social media platforms, users have come across photos of different celebrities looking old. Recently, Union Minister Smriti Irani was among others to take up the challenge and she did it like a pro. Unlike others, she did not use the app’s artificial intelligence to make her look old, but she posted her real picture when she used to play an older character on the TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the most-loved soap opera had taken a time leap in which Smriti had played an older Tulsi Virani. The union minister posted the photo on her Instagram and captioned it: “When Ekta Kapoor comes to you before the FaceApp challenge can”. In the photo, the actor has side-partitioned grey hair, making her look older. Scroll down to check out the post:

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jonas Brothers, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Aparshakti Khurrana were seen taking the FaceApp challenge. In the challenge, the app asks you to click a picture and the AI of the app then transforms it into an older version of oneself by adding some pounds and wrinkles to the face.

