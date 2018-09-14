Union Minister Smriti Irani visited her first home which is in Gurugram. Smriti Irani was roped in by television producer Ekta Kapoor for the promotions of her latest web series Home. Ekta Kapoor on Friday shared a heartfelt video in which we see Smriti Irani visiting her 35-year-old home.

Sharing the video on social media site Twitter, Ekta Kapoor wrote that a home is not only made of walla but it is actually the love of the family which completes a house. As Smriti Irani visited her childhood home, she became teary-eyed as she revisited her childhood memories.

HOME is not just made up of four walls, but it is love and family that make a house, a HOME! Watch the emotional journey of @smritiirani as she revisits her childhood home and for the first time shares her #MyHOME story with us @altbalaji https://t.co/ZiMCfsdNu2 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 14, 2018

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor have a very old and special bond as Smriti played the lead role in one of Ekta’s oldest and the most successful show Kyonki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu in which she played the popular role of Tusli. Home, which streams on ALTBalaji features Supriya Pilgaonkar, Annu Kapoor, Amol Parashar, Parikshit Sahni, Himani Shivpuri, among others and is helmed by Habib Faisal.

