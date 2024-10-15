Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It FAKE NEWS

Regarding Smriti Irani's television career, her last Hindi show was the comedy-drama Maniben.com, which aired on SAB TV. In addition to acting, she co-produced the show with Contiloe Entertainment.

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It FAKE NEWS

Before entering politics, Smriti Irani was a popular television star, best known for her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in the cult show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her portrayal of Tulsi made her a household name.

Recently, rumours have circulated about Irani returning to television with a role in Anupamaa, a popular show starring Rupali Ganguly. However, these reports have been debunked by Irani herself, who responded to an Instagram post about her alleged comeback with a simple comment, “Fake news.”

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV

Anupamaa is currently one of the top-rated shows on television, and after a 15-year leap in the storyline, several leading actors have exited. It was speculated that Irani would join the cast post-leap, marking her return to TV after a 15-year break. Unfortunately for fans, this speculation has proven false.

Regarding Smriti Irani’s television career, her last Hindi show was the comedy-drama Maniben.com, which aired on SAB TV. In addition to acting, she co-produced the show with Contiloe Entertainment.

In 2012, she appeared in the Bengali film Amrita. However, in 2003, Irani transitioned to politics, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Over the years, she has held several prominent roles in the Indian government, including Minister of Human Resource Development, Minister of Textiles, and Minister of Women and Child Development.

As for Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee. The show, produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Plus.

On the personal front, Rupali is the daughter of the late filmmaker Anil Ganguly and is married to businessman Ashwin K. Verma. She has a son and made her acting debut in her father’s film Saaheb in 1985, later transitioning to television in 2000 with Sukanya.

MUST READ: Where Is Lawrence Bishnoi And Why Can’t Mumbai Police Take The Dreaded Gangster In Custody? 

Filed under

latest entertainment news Rupali Ganguly smriti irani Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Trump’s Legal Team Pushes To Shift Hush Money Case To Federal Jurisdiction

Trump’s Legal Team Pushes To Shift Hush Money Case To Federal Jurisdiction

Indian Army Launches Month-Long Events To Honor 1962 Walong Heroes

Indian Army Launches Month-Long Events To Honor 1962 Walong Heroes

Cong To Contest Jharkhand Polls As Part Of JMM-led Alliance

Cong To Contest Jharkhand Polls As Part Of JMM-led Alliance

Sujalam Sufalam Yojana: A Game Changer For Gujarat’s Agricultural Revival

Sujalam Sufalam Yojana: A Game Changer For Gujarat’s Agricultural Revival

Delhi-Chicago Air India Boeing 777 Flight Diverted To Canada After Bomb Threat

Delhi-Chicago Air India Boeing 777 Flight Diverted To Canada After Bomb Threat

Entertainment

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+ Security?

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox