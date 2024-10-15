Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It FAKE NEWS

Regarding Smriti Irani's television career, her last Hindi show was the comedy-drama Maniben.com, which aired on SAB TV. In addition to acting, she co-produced the show with Contiloe Entertainment.

Before entering politics, Smriti Irani was a popular television star, best known for her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in the cult show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her portrayal of Tulsi made her a household name.

Recently, rumours have circulated about Irani returning to television with a role in Anupamaa, a popular show starring Rupali Ganguly. However, these reports have been debunked by Irani herself, who responded to an Instagram post about her alleged comeback with a simple comment, “Fake news.”

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV

Anupamaa is currently one of the top-rated shows on television, and after a 15-year leap in the storyline, several leading actors have exited. It was speculated that Irani would join the cast post-leap, marking her return to TV after a 15-year break. Unfortunately for fans, this speculation has proven false.

In 2012, she appeared in the Bengali film Amrita. However, in 2003, Irani transitioned to politics, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Over the years, she has held several prominent roles in the Indian government, including Minister of Human Resource Development, Minister of Textiles, and Minister of Women and Child Development.

As for Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee. The show, produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Plus.

On the personal front, Rupali is the daughter of the late filmmaker Anil Ganguly and is married to businessman Ashwin K. Verma. She has a son and made her acting debut in her father’s film Saaheb in 1985, later transitioning to television in 2000 with Sukanya.

