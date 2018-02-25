Veteran actress Sridevi passed away on Saturday night after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai. The entire Bollywood is shocked and saddened by the news of Sridevi’s sudden death. Apart from Bollywood, Textile minister Smriti Irani, who wrote a letter to give tribute to the iconic actress Sridevi who left us at such a young age.

It’s a sad day for Bollywood as the veteran actress and queen of Indian cinema Sridevi passed away on Saturday night in Dubai after a massive cardiac arrest. She was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi at the time of death. They were with the entire Kapoor family in UAE to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news. “Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet,” Sanjay confirmed the news to a leading daily.

The entire Bollywood is shocked and saddened by the news of Sridevi’s sudden death. Apart from Bollywood, the entire sports fraternity, as well as all the politicians, expressed their sadness on the unfortunate death of the actress. From PM Narendra Modi to Akhilesh Yadav, everyone expressed their sorrow over losing one of the finest actors of Bollywood. One such fan is Textile minister Smriti Irani, who wrote a letter to give tribute to the iconic actress Sridevi who left us at such a young age. Here are some highlights of Smriti Irani’s ode to her favourite actor Sridevi:

Sridevi – a powerhouse of acting , a long journey embellished with success comes to a sudden end. My condolences to her loved ones and fans. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 25, 2018

As I thanked her for her gracious presence in this celebration of cinema, she said something that would stay with me forever — “where else would I be if not here?” That was Sridevi, the epitome of grace and a legend who conducted herself with humility. When I saw the legend up close at work at IFFI, I held her in awe not only for her capacity as an actor but also the discipline with which she approached her craft. Sridevi never demanded protocol — no entourage, no frills.

I jumped with joy as a child when she donned a Charlie Chaplin disguise in Mr India to sweep the villain’s casino and help a poor old man pay for his daughter’s wedding. It’s then that she became a female version of Robin Hood for many young girls. Her comic timing as a reporter riling her bumbling editor played by Anu Kapoor is still etched in my memory. It is only when I became an actor myself could I fully appreciate how difficult it was to create magic on screen and how effortless Sridevi made it look.

As I bid farewell to my favourite star who defined joy in my childhood, I pay homage to an actor who through her body of work ascertained that a female actress’ place in a commercial Hindi movie is not only to compliment her male counterpart.

