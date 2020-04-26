TV actor Smriti Khanna has created a buzz on Instagram after sharing her pre and post-pregnancy photos on Instagram. Take a look

TV actor Smriti Khanna is currently on cloud 9 as she welcomed a baby girl just a few days back. Just after a week of delivery, Smriti Khanna has recently astonished all her fans by flaunting her abs in her latest pictures on social media. In her last post, Smriti Khanna has shared her before and after pictures in which she looks ravishing back in shape.

Just after sharing the picture, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actress has been bombarded with questions by moms and moms-to-be to know the reason behind her drastic transformation. Further, the actress also promised her fans that soon she will be sharing a video on her 9-months journey and how to lose pregnancy weight. Further, the first picture in the post was a week before giving birth to her baby and the second was after a week of her delivery.

Recently, Smriti Khanna also shared a post where her husband Gautam was seen playing with his daughter, and both were grooving on a song. This will not be wrong to say that Smriti Khanna’s transformation picture has created a buzz on Instagram.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s film 83 will release in theatres, clarify makers

Take a look at Smriti Khanna post

On the work front, Smriti Khanna did her acting debut with her show It’s Complicated in 2013. Post to which, she appeared in other shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Balika Vadhu, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. Moreover, she has also appeared in film Jatt Airways.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App