Television actor Smriti Khanna recently shared the first picture of her baby girl and also expressed her feelings of becoming a mother. Take a look

Television actress Smriti Khanna, who is best known for her role in Tv show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, recently shared the first picture with her baby girl. Smriti Khanna with her husband Gautam Gupta welcomed their first child on April 15. It seems that the duo is in their happy zone after welcoming their baby girl. From sharing small glimpses with her daughter to treating their fans with TikTok videos, Smriti Khanna masters the talent of gaining attention on social media.

Along with the picture, Smriti Khanna also shared a heartfelt note for a daughter on Instagram. In the caption, Smriti Khanna expressed her feeling of becoming a mother and also promised her daughter to always keep her safe and happy until her last breath. The photo seems to have taken in the hospital after the baby’s birth. While the baby girl is seen relaxing next to her mother, Smriti is seen kissing her daughter on her forehead.

Since the time, Smriti Khanna has shared her new born’s first picture, the couple’s fans are curious to know their daughter’s name. Some days back, Balika Vadhu actor also shared a video sharing her 9-month long journey to her fans and all the necessary things that mother’s to be should know.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna undergoes surgery amid coronavirus lockdown

On the work front, Smriti Khanna started her acting career by first appearing in It’s Complicated. Post to which, she also appeared in shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Nadaniyaan and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Moreover, she also featured in back to back hits like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App