Smriti Sinha-Pawan Singh Controversy: ‘Every Girl Looks Na**d To Him’ — Who Was The Bhojpuri Actress Talking About?

Smriti Sinha-Pawan Singh Controversy: Bhojpuri actress Smriti Sinha has found herself at the centre of a fresh controversy after a clip from a podcast began circulating on social media. Her comments about an unnamed star’s drinking habits and behaviour towards women have triggered a heated debate, with several social media users linking the remarks to Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh.

Smriti does not clearly name Pawan Singh while making the controversial remarks. So, what exactly did she say and why has Pawan Singh’s name entered the conversation?

What Did Smriti Sinha Say In The Viral Video?

Smriti reportedly made the comments during her appearance on the ‘Bin Bhay Abhay’ podcast while talking about the Bhojpuri film industry and some of its biggest stars. Referring to an unnamed personality, she said, “Jo bhi falana star, dhamkana star apne aap ko bolte hain, woh mahine ke 25 din daaru mein tull rehte hain. Maa ke alawa har ladki unko nangi dikhti hai.”

Loosely translated, Smriti alleged that certain people who call themselves stars remain drunk for most of the month and every woman seems naked to them. The statement quickly caught attention online, with short clips being widely shared across social media.

Did Smriti Sinha Name Pawan Singh?

This is where the controversy gets complicated. Smriti does not clearly take Pawan Singh’s name in the viral portion carrying the remark. However, several social media users and online reports have connected her comments with the Bhojpuri ‘Power Star’.

As the clip gained traction, Pawan Singh’s fans also began reacting to Smriti’s comments, with some questioning whether she was indirectly referring to him. At the time of writing, Smriti has not publicly clarified who exactly she was referring to in the viral statement. Pawan Singh has also not publicly responded to the speculation surrounding the clip.

Why Is Smriti Sinha’s Remark Being Linked To Pawan Singh?

Smriti and Pawan have shared a professional equation in the past, and their names have also been linked personally. The two worked together on projects including the popular Bhojpuri song ‘Saree Se Tadi’. Their frequent appearances together had sparked relationship rumours around 2022.

Smriti, however, had dismissed those reports. She maintained that she and Pawan were friends and shared mutual respect, while also rejecting claims that she had anything to do with problems in his marriage. She had pointed out at the time that Pawan’s marital issues had begun much before she started working closely with him.

Viral Naked Remark Clip Leaves One Question Unanswered

For now, the identity of the person Smriti was referring to remains unconfirmed. While Pawan Singh’s name has become central to the social media discussion around the clip, treating the remark as a direct allegation against him would be premature unless Smriti herself confirms it.

What is clear is that her statement has once again put the spotlight on the Bhojpuri industry and sparked a larger debate around the conduct and responsibility of its biggest stars.

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