Snoop Dogg All Set To Make His Debut As Coach On The Voice Season 26- Deets Inside!

Friday, September 20, 2024
Snoop's unique approach to coaching is further showcased as he uses dazzling jewellery to entice auditionees, and keeps Reba stocked with candy throughout the tapings. His relaxed demeanour suggests that he is perfectly at home in his red swivel chair.

Rapper Snoop Dogg is set to bring a new level of excitement to ‘The Voice’ as he debuts as a coach in the upcoming Season 26. In a sneak peek video shared by the official YouTube handle of The Voice, the iconic rapper introduces himself with style, promising fans a memorable season.

“Voice fans, Snoop is here,” declares Snoop in the trailer, clearly ready to shake things up during the audition rounds. “It’s gonna be a fun-filled season, you better believe,” he added.

Snoop’s fellow coaches–Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Michael Buble express their excitement about his presence on the panel. Gwen enthusiastically notes, “I am so excited that Snoop is here as a coach; he is an original. He has created a brand within himself that’s broken barriers.”

She adds that Snoop’s authenticity creates a sense of comfort, emphasizing his genuine care for the contestants.

MUST READ: David Schwimmer Recalls How Late Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry Was A Fan Of His Comedy

Michael Buble also shares his admiration, calling Snoop Dogg “incredibly smart, talented. He’s a genius,” in the trailer. The chemistry between the coaches seems promising, setting the stage for a dynamic season.

The trailer features Snoop engaging in his signature playful antics, including creating clouds of smoke to convince contestants to join his team. “While they’re blowing all that smoke over there, I’m telling you the truth,” he advises one hopeful.

“The best coach is the D-O double G,” he added. This lighthearted banter adds a fun element to the competition, with Michael humorously quipping afterwards, “I don’t know what you just did, but I know that I have the munchies.”

Snoop’s unique approach to coaching is further showcased as he uses dazzling jewellery to entice auditionees, and keeps Reba stocked with candy throughout the tapings. His relaxed demeanour suggests that he is perfectly at home in his red swivel chair.

When it comes to his chances of winning this season, Reba believes that Snoop’s charm and versatility set him apart. “Snoop is a very diversified man,” she comments, adding, “He’s gone the rap route, he’s doing children’s songs… He’s beloved everywhere and he’s so friendly, so fun, so talented. But it’s his heart that grabbed me more than anything.”

‘The Voice’ is set to return to NBC on September 23 at 8 pm.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ | Zoe Saldana All Set To Return In Lioness Season 2- Know Plot Details Here!     

