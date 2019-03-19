Sobhita Dhulipala sexy photos: One of the most loved Indian web series which was launched only weeks ago has taken the internet over. the interesting plot and refined cast have made it one of the most successful web series of our country. The main lead Tara was played by Sobhita Dhulipala who ended up driving fans crazy with her hot and happening looks. The lady garnered a huge number of applauds and we have brought a 10 photo tour of her Instagram timeline, take a look!

Sobhita Dhulipala sexy photos: Model-turned-actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently shot to fame with her powerful acting in one of the best web series Made In Heaven. In just a few days of launch, the web series took the social media by a storm and people started calling it the best Indian web series ever. Made In Heaven featured Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur while Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Shashank Arora, Jim Sarbh played vital roles. Sobhita Dhulipala turned the table around in the story with her superb acting and stunning looks. The diva blended in the role perfectly and played the role of Tara with utmost ease. Convincing the audience, Tara became everyone’s favourite character.

Well, Sobhita Dhulipala, who played the role of Tara was not just the hot lady with a class in Made In Heaven but her Instagram timeline is proof that she is a real-life fashionista. With her envious body and super stylish outfits, Sobhita slays it every time. She has an Instagram timeline full of these astonishing clicks and it is sure to leave you breathless. After delivering a splendid performance in Made In Heaven, Sobhita Dhulipala has doubled her fan following and everyone wants to know the real-life Tara. For the same, we have brought a little tour of her Instagram timeline, take a look!

Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most popular models and was also featured in Kingfisher’s calendar for the year 2014. You might not remember but Sobhita debuted in Bollywood long back with Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 in the year 2016. Belonging to a Telegu Brahman Family, Sobhita was raised in Visakhapatnam. Later, the diva decided to move to Mumbai and make a career in acting. In her struggling days as an actor, Sobhita achieved accolades in the modelling world. Some of the titles owned by her include Femina Miss India South 2013, a zonal pageant of Femina Miss India, Miss Stylish hair, Miss Adventurous and Miss Fashion icon, Miss talent, Miss digital diva.

