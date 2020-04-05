Sidharth Shukla who has become the brand name for all Bigg Boss lovers has recently posted a Pakistani fan who has been found positive for COVID 19. The internet all went to provide praise Sidharth Shukla for his kind gesture and his thoughts for everyone. He talks to everyone in the same manner and he treats everybody equally. It doesn’t matter for him if the person is Hindu, Muslim or India or Pakistani.

He treats all his fans with a huge heart. Amid coronavirus, the actor has enough time to interact with the fans and he being least social is not getting highly active on social media. Siddhartha Shukla followed the thread on Twitter and wrote for the Pakistani fan, he said that he heard about her reports being positive and he sad about it. Sidharth Shukla said that he prayed for her and will pray more.

Shukla said he is sure that she will be alright and will get well soon. She asked her to take can and hopped that she might be getting all the medical facilities. The actor’s gesture impressed the fans and then everyone started trend Sidhearts. Well, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla garnered a lot of popularity after the show and now he is making everyone happy with his actions and his all attention to them.

While quarantine a few actors are continuously posting their pictures, videos and other things to maintain the social interaction with there fans. Well, you can enjoy and track the fans for more fun, stay home! Stay safe!

