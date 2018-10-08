Former Bigg Boss 7 wild card contestant Sofia Hayat famous for making controversial remarks, who claims to be a nun recently posted stunning photo on Instagram. The glamour model was honoured as Curvy Icon by Vogue Italia in September 2012 and in September 2013 Sofia Hayat, the controversy queen was named on the For Him Magazine (FHM) as the sexiest women in the world list and was ranked at 81.

In the picture, the model-turned-actor-turned-nun, Sofia Hayat is covering her sexy and tempting curves with just a towel and has captioned her picture where she is describing the benefits of infrared sauna such as stress relief, weight loss, complete detoxification of body, cell regeneration, increase in immunity, oxygen to cells, muscle relaxation and more.

However, many people accuse her of trying to gain limelight by exposing her body on social media for gaining cheap publicity while some even go on to call her a disgrace to humankind.

Sofia Hayat is a model, singer, actor and a nun who started her career in 2000 with Zee TV SKY as a presenter and she also featured in several movies such as Exitz in 2007, Cash and Curry in 2008, The Unforgettable in 2009, Diary of a Butterfly in 2012, Naachle London in 2012, Six X in 2016 and Aksar 2 in 2017.

