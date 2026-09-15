Sofia Hayat’s 5-Second Video Goes Viral; Actress’ ‘Not Good In Bed’ Remark About Rohit Sharma Sparks Controversy – WATCH

Sofia Hayat has once again put her alleged past with Rohit Sharma in the spotlight. The British-Indian model and former Bigg Boss contestant made personal remarks about the cricketer during an episode of her new podcast, Straight Talk Queer Wisdom, prompting a fresh wave of discussion on social media.

The remarks have resurfaced a story that dates back more than a decade, when Hayat first publicly claimed that she had dated the Indian cricketer.

Sofia Hayat’s Latest Comments On Rohit Sharma

In a clip from the podcast shared online, Hayat spoke about her alleged relationship with Rohit while discussing her experiences in the entertainment industry and her personal life.

The video quickly spread across social media, with several users criticising the decision to revisit intimate details involving another public figure. Importantly, Rohit Sharma has never publicly confirmed Hayat’s account of their alleged relationship. His side of the story has remained largely absent from the public discussion.

I was Rohits first. Someone needs to teach men how to be sensual in bed. It is not a sprint. Watch this and other secrets of my sex life on my new show, Straight Talk Queer Wisdom. Link in bio. #rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/cR7TOUvrZb — Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) September 14, 2026

Sofia Hayat Had Claimed She Dated Rohit Sharma In 2012

Hayat first made headlines over Rohit in 2012. At the time, reports emerged about the model and cricketer spending time together in London. Hayat later confirmed on social media that they had dated, saying the relationship had ended. In 2017, she also claimed to have blocked Rohit on Twitter, revisiting the relationship years after it had ended.

Hayat returned to the subject in 2019, when she spoke about her alleged relationship in interviews and said she planned to include the episode in a book about her life. She claimed they had met at a London club and that their relationship later broke down after she felt Rohit had publicly described her as a fan.

Rohit Sharma Has Never Publicly Addressed The Claims

The allegations have remained one-sided, with Rohit never publicly acknowledging the relationship described by Hayat. His spokesperson had also previously denied that the two knew each other when dating rumours first emerged in 2012. Rohit subsequently married sports manager Ritika Sajdeh in 2015, while Hayat moved on with her own life and relationships. In a 2020 interview, Hayat herself said that both had moved forward and that Rohit had a family.

Her latest podcast comments have now brought the old story back into the spotlight, more than a decade after the alleged relationship first became public.