Soha Ali Khan Birthday: She Was Told Not To Act, Calls Monogamy “Challenging”, Won’t Undergo Surgery — Lesser-Known Stories About The Actor

Soha Ali Khan Birthday: Having been born in one of the most prominent families in India’s film industry could have meant that Soha Ali Khan would take an expected route in her career. She is the daughter of actress Sharmila Tagore and Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and the sister of Saif Ali Khan. However, there is nothing ordinary about the way Soha found herself in the Indian movie scene.

Before venturing into films, she attended Oxford University, earned a master’s from the London School of Economics, and even worked as a private banker. Moreover, her parents never considered acting as the ideal career for her. Over time, Soha has also spoken very openly about issues such as marriage, lust, aging, motherhood and pressures of living up to societal stereotypes of women. As she celebrates her 48th birthday on October 4, here are some surprising stories about the actress.

Why Soha Ali Khan’s Parents Didn’t Want Her To Become An Actor

Despite coming from two famous families, Soha was not encouraged to follow her parents into films. In a 2017 interview, she explained that Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi felt her personality was not particularly suited to acting in Hindi films. They believed she might be happier doing something else and were concerned about the competition, insecurity and unpredictability associated with the film industry.

Her parents wanted her to have something more stable, which led Soha towards education and eventually a corporate career. She later made the decision herself to leave that path and pursue films. That decision was not simply about having a famous surname. Soha has said she wanted to make her own money and be independent enough to make her own career decisions.

She Quit Citibank For Bollywood — Then Lost Her First Film

One of the lesser-known chapters of Soha’s career came before Rang De Basanti made her a familiar face. Soha had been working at Citibank when she was approached for what was supposed to become her first film. She quit her job and began preparing for an acting career.

Then things went wrong. The project, which eventually became Paheli, changed significantly after Shah Rukh Khan joined it. Soha was replaced by Rani Mukerji. She has recalled how the decision left her without a job after she had already given up her banking career.

At the time, she was paying around Rs 17,000 a month in rent and had been earning a good salary at the bank. She recalled wondering how she would pay her rent after losing the film. The episode also taught her something about the uncertainty of the film business. In another account of the experience, she admitted that she had underestimated how much skill and preparation acting required.

It was a particularly uncomfortable beginning for someone who had left a stable corporate career to enter an industry her parents had already warned her about.

Soha Ali Khan Says Long-Term Monogamy Is “Challenging”

Years into her marriage to Kunal Kemmu, Soha has been refreshingly direct about what she believes it takes to maintain a long-term relationship. In a recent conversation, she described long-term monogamy as challenging but stressed that she believes in it. For her, remaining committed is not something that simply happens automatically; it is an intentional decision that partners make repeatedly.

Her comments came while discussing attraction and flirting. Soha said people cannot necessarily control every thought, fantasy or attraction, but they can control what they do with those feelings. She also said she would not automatically blame someone for being attracted to Kunal, arguing that it would be unrealistic to expect nobody else to find one’s partner attractive.

The distinction she made was simple: attraction can happen, but actions involve a choice. That perspective has made her comments about marriage stand out from the carefully polished relationship narratives usually associated with celebrity couples.

Why Soha Doesn’t Want Cosmetic Surgery To Change Her Face

Ageing is another subject on which Soha has been unusually open. Speaking in March 2026, she admitted that she struggles with ageing and acknowledged the vanity that can come with growing older. But she has drawn a clear line when it comes to cosmetic surgery.

Her reason is deeply personal. Soha has said people often tell her that she looks like her mother, Sharmila Tagore, while she inherited her father’s nose and profile. Since her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, is no longer alive, she sees those features as part of the physical connection she still carries with him.

For that reason, she does not want to change them through cosmetic surgery. Her position is not that ageing is effortless. In fact, she has acknowledged the opposite. She has spoken about wrinkles, dry skin and the insecurities that can come with getting older. But she has also argued that being comfortable with who you are should come before seeking validation from others.

From Oxford And LSE To Bollywood

Then there is another aspect of Soha’s life which usually tends to take a back seat considering that she hails from the famous Pataudi family. She is a graduate of Oxford University and has a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Prior to joining the film industry, she has experience of working in the banking sector and even tried to get into the corporate world on purpose. In other words, she did not have the traditional route of Bollywood family to films.

Her father, in particular, had wanted her to know the nitty gritty of the profession, like working for long periods and getting media coverage. However, she finally decided to take up this uncertain profession.

Why She Once Called Herself “Moderately Famous”

Indeed, Soha even named the complex interaction between fame and identity in the title of her 2017 autobiography The Perils of Being Moderately Famous. It was a reflection of a unique positioning within her family. Although she was famous on her own merits, her identity was always compared to more illustrious surnames – Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Saif Ali Khan.

Her celebrity therefore offered both opportunities and challenges. The family name provided a way in, yet it also made it challenging to distinguish Soha the actress from Soha the Pataudi. Her career has therefore been situated in a unique space where she came from a background of unparalleled privilege, accepts it fully and yet has tried to build an identity independent of the family name.

The Soha Ali Khan Story Is About Choosing Her Own Path

By deciding to leave banking and sticking to her career as an actress despite facing an initial defeat, Soha’s journey has been marked by decisions that have not always been the most cautious ones. Her recent remarks regarding monogamy and aging also reflect the same outlook in her personal life.

She knows that long-term relations take a lot of hard work to maintain. She knows that growing older is tough. And yet, despite being in an industry where looks often become a fixation, she decided to preserve her own looks that bring back memories of her parents. For someone who has been born into the royal family of Pataudis, it is probably the most fascinating thing about the story of Soha Ali Khan.

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