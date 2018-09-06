Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan is ruling the internet after she shared a photo with her cute little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Having a fun time with her daughter, Soha Ali Khan posted a photo with her 11-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu chilling out at a beach in Maldives.

Soha Ali Khan's photo with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in Maldives will make will make you go awwww!

The Pataudi family has taken the internet by storm by sharing the latest from their Maldives vacation. Earlier it was Taimur Ali Khan who was having a day out with her mother Kareena Kapoor and now its Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan who is ruling the internet after she shared a photo with her cute little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Having a fun time with her daughter, Soha Ali Khan posted a photo with her 11-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu chilling out at a beach in Maldives. In the photo, one can see the smile on Soha’s face while she is holding her daughter in her arms, creating another memorable moment.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput blessed with a baby boy, tweeple congratulate the couple

Not only this photo but Soha Ali Khan also shared few more photos of her daughter Inaaya with a caption that only a mother can give. Soha while putting out another photo of Inaaya where she is taking a look at the beautiful, said, “My world.”

Also Read: Namaste England trailer LIVE updates: Anil Kapoor praises Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More