Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been blessed with a baby girl. Many prominent celebrities took to Twitter as a platform to wish the couple while Soha and Kunal came personally to meet Neha and Angad on the special occassion. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised everyone with their private wedding in May.

Bollywood celebrities Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday and their close friends from the film fraternity showered blessings and best wishes. According to the reports, Neha delivered a baby girl on Sunday morning in Women’s Hospital, Mumbai.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s close friends Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu were spotted outside the Mumbai hospital today, who had come to wish the couple. The B-town couple has been receiving wishes from everyone but Soha And Kunal took out time from their busy schedule to visit and wish them.

Soha and Kunal were quite happy to visit the hospital and wish the couple.

In one of the pictures, Angad is candidly calling out a wink while we can see Neha is closing her eyes to express her love to Angad.

Many celebrities also took to Twitter to shower their blessings on the couple on this occasion. Everyone had a positive message to wish the couple for a new beginning in their life. The couple couldn’t spend quality time before the birth of the baby girl as Neha was shooting for her talk shows while Angad was busy shooting for a film.

Singer-actor Sophie Chaudry came to light to wish the couple. She gave her blessings on her twitter handle for the same.

Yaayy it’s a girl💖👧🏻 Congrats my dearest @nehadhupia & @angadbedi on the birth of ur princess!!May she be blessed with good health & happiness always! And with u two as her parents, I know her life will be full of love & laughs! Here’s to a truly special chapter in ur lives!😘🤗 pic.twitter.com/Hq28fEWDWU — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) November 18, 2018

Tennis player Sania Mirza, who was blessed with a baby girl three weeks ago, tweeted her best wishes for the B-town couple. Along with Sania Mirza, her husband and actor Shoaib Malik also took the opportunity to bless the couple as it was a big occasion for the couple in their personal life.

Kisses to you and hugs new mommy ⁦@NehaDhupia⁩ and congratulations ⁦@Imangadbedi⁩ on the arrival of your baby girl .. life is never gonna be the same .. 3 weeks of experience talking 😂 ❤️ #playdatesawait 😘 pic.twitter.com/vrvZdvKsTF — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 18, 2018

Heartiest mubaraks @NehaDhupia and @Imangadbedi on being blessed with a baby girl MashAllah. May Allah bless her with a life filled with happiness, health and comfort Ameen — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 18, 2018

