Soha Ali Khan latest Instagram post: Bollywood diva Soha Ali Khan uploaded a very elegant photo on Saturday, October 27, in which the diva was seen wearing a very bright yellow long dress. She complimented the outfit with beautiful golden earning and subtle makeup. She was styled by Neha Bijlaney, as per her official Instagram account. Earlier the diva hogged headlines when she walked the ramp for designer Vikram Phadnis and look absolutely gorgeous in a bright red lehenga.

The diva, who recently became a mom to a very beautiful baby girl has been lately doing great things. She recently also launched her book, titled ‘The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.” and also shared the launch picture with one of hers on the Instagram page.

She recently shared the stage with Bollywood’s hunk Kunal Kapoor who looked dapper in a bright yellow kurta and a beautiful blue polka dot dupatta.

This picture defines Soha’s very classy choice when it comes to jewellery. In the below picture she is seen wearing a very heavy pearl necklace with a huge golden-blue pendant. With her simple outfit, this necklace looks too subtle and classy.

In the below post, the diva is seen wearing a very beautiful dark green lehenga, which has a touch of gold in it. To add more beauty to the outfit and of course to herself, she paired golden jhumkas with it.

