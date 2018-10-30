It seems that Soha Ali Khan has begun to get herself ready for the festival seasons. A couple of hours ago, the Rang De Basanti actor shared a picture on her Instagram handle and in no time it went viral. The picture has garnered over 17, 601 likes so far while the comment section is flooding up with the compliments for the actor-turned-writer.

Soha Ali Khan's dress in latest Instagram photo is perfect for the festive season

It seems that Soha Ali Khan has begun to get herself ready for the festival seasons. A couple of hours ago, the Rang De Basanti actor shared a picture on her Instagram handle and in no time it went viral. The picture has garnered over 17, 601 likes so far while the comment section is flooding up with the compliments for the actor-turned-writer. Donning a pastel coloured dress cum lehenga, the actor looks breathtakingly beautiful. One just can’t stop staring at the picture as Soha’s flawless beauty won’t allow you to do that.

Soha is looking too gorgeous and the girls who are still contemplating over what to wear on this festival season, this can be a perfect choice. Soha’s dress is neither too shiny and nor too dull, but a perfect combination of shades that will make the best clothing option for the ladies out there. Here’s take a look at the photo:

Isn’t she looking appealing? Besides this, there are a range of other pictures that highlights her Nawab roots and it won’t be wrong if we say that the actor has it in her genes. Here we have chosen some of the best pictures from her Instagram profile that shows that Soha is a born stunner.

