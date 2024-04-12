Sohail Khan Says He Once Accidentally Started 'Feeling Up' His Ex-girlfriend's Mother

Sohail Khan is a known name in the film industry. The actor-director has carved a niche for himself with his sincere performances. The ‘Aryan’ star recently appeared on the first episode of ‘Dumb Biryani’, a chat show hosted by his nephew Arhaan, and opened up about an embarrassing incident.

Sohail Khan Reveals He Once Accidentally ‘Felt Up’ His Then Girlfriend’s Mother

Sohail Khan, Salman’s brother, spilled the beans on his personal life and revealed a funny incident, which left everyone in splits. He said that once while while playing ‘Dark Room’, he hid in the same wardrobe as his then girlfriend’s mother and accidentally felt her up.

“We were playing Dark Room at one of my ex-girlfriend’s house. I went and hid in a wardrobe and my girlfriend’s mother went and hid in the same wardrobe. I thought it was my girl who was hiding with me. It was dark, it was the closet, I thought it was my girl who was with me in the closet so I started feeling her up,” said the actor.

He said that everybody was curious to know about what happened once the game ended.

“The first thing that came out was a giggle. I laughed, all the lights had come on and everybody came out and asked what happened because the game was over,” he added.

On the show, Arhaan also revealed that his father Arbaaz Khan’s room is called the ‘Bermuda Triangle’. The Dabangg actor, however, refused to elaborate on the reasons behind the same.

All About Dumb Biryani

In case you did not know, ‘Dumb Biryani’ is a six-episode show that brings together Arhaan, Arush Verma, and Dev Raiyani. Backed by Revolio Media, it is available on their YouTube channel. The series aims to give listeners a closer look at the personal life of celebrities. Arbaaz and Sohail were the guests on the first episode. Malaika Arora, Salman Khan, and Orry are expected to appear in the upcoming installments.