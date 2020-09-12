Preparation is extremely important for an actor to get into the shoes of a character in any film, show or a series. Soham Pawaskar who is all set to appear on the screen for his much-talked film ‘Rajmudra’. The actor will be making his debut with this Marathi film but the shoot of the film was put on hold due to the unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. He had a flair for acting since childhood but realized it later to try his hand at it. His experience in theatre and short films is a plus point for him as he can easily grasp the role of any character with ease.

Acting schools and workshops are common for every actor to brush their acting skills. But Soham learnt the art and craft of cinema by himself. When asked how he got trained as a performer, Mr Pawaskar said, “It all began since school when I participated in drama and other co-curricular activities. I trained myself as an actor by reading literature books, watching movies and performing in front of the mirror.” Amidst the lockdown, Soham had to maintain a strict diet regimen for his role in ‘Rajmudra’.

The film revolves around the story of today’s youth and their immense love for Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “There are many devotees and ardent followers of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the film is all about it”, he added. Moreover, to prepare for the role, he even read historical books and plays before starting the shoot of the film. Soham says that an actor must do his or her homework thoroughly even before beginning the rehearsals. Before getting into acting, he worked as a corporate employee in the field of social media marketing and artist management.

During the same time, Pawaskar even auditioned for ads and shoots. When he worked as a social media marketer, he got associated with many artists, directors, dancers, producers and other personalities from the film industry. With his much-awaited debut film ‘Rajmudra’, Soham Pawaskar is confident enough to make his foray as an actor. Being an acting guide to himself, the talented artist is all set to woo the audience with his performance in the film. We wish him lots of luck for his debut film.

