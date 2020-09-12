Preparation is extremely important for an actor to get into the shoes of a character in any film, show or a series. Soham Pawaskar who is all set to appear on the screen for his much-talked film ‘Rajmudra’. The actor will be making his debut with this Marathi film but the shoot of the film was put on hold due to the unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. He had a flair for acting since childhood but realized it later to try his hand at it. His experience in theatre and short films is a plus point for him as he can easily grasp the role of any character with ease.
During the same time, Pawaskar even auditioned for ads and shoots. When he worked as a social media marketer, he got associated with many artists, directors, dancers, producers and other personalities from the film industry. With his much-awaited debut film ‘Rajmudra’, Soham Pawaskar is confident enough to make his foray as an actor. Being an acting guide to himself, the talented artist is all set to woo the audience with his performance in the film. We wish him lots of luck for his debut film.
