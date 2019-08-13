Sohrayan Da Pind Aa Gya: After impressing the fans with rom-com film Qismat featuring Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk, the makers of the film recently announced their next project titled–Sohrayan Da Pind Aa Gya. Take a look at the official poster–

After creating a buzz with the playful chemistry of Punjabi singer Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in the blockbuster hit film Qismat, the makers of the film have recently announced their next project titled Sohrayan Da Pind Aa Gya. The film will be bankrolled under the banners of Shri Narotam Ji Films Production, who has also produced Sargun Mehta and Punjabi singer Gunam Bhullar starrer Surkhi Bindi. The makers of the film have recently released the official poster of the film.

The film will be written by Amberdeep Singh and will be helmed by Ksshitij Chaudhary, who is best known for films like Jatts In Golmaal, Mr & Mrs 420 and Yaara o Dildaara. Currently, the makers of the film are working on the star cast and will soon make an official announcement regarding the same. Sohrayan Da Pind Aa Gya is among the highly anticipated films that will hit the silver screens on November 29, 2019.

Talking about the film Qismat, it was a romantic-drama film which was directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and apart from Sargun and Ammy, it also featured Guggu Gill, Tania, Harby Sangha and Hardeep Gill in supporting roles.

Take a look at the official poster of the film–

The director Ksshitij Chaudhary is counted amongst the ace filmmakers of Punjabi industry, who did his Punjabi direction debut with the film Heer-Ranjha in the year 2009. The filmmaker has been serving in the industry for the last 10 years and delivered some amazing hits like Uda Aida, Vekh Baraatan Challiyan, Main Teri Tu Mera-2 and many more.

The director’s last film Uda Aida was a comedy-drama film that featured Neeru Bajwa, Tarsem Jassar with Gurpreet Ghuggi and Karamjit Anmol in supporting roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App