Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer debuted on Monday, and surprisingly for a Star Wars film trailer, the reception is fairly muted. It is the second anthology film in the Star Wars franchise after Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and tells the story of Han Solo, one of the most popular characters in cinema. Alden Ehrenreich portrays the role of the smuggler that was made famous by the legendary Harrison Ford.

The Star Wars franchise has the next movie ready to add to its fantasy Sci-Fi chain, lined up for a May 23 release this year. The trailer of Solo: A Star Wars Story is here to reveal why it may be worth it. Director Ron Howard puts an amateur gambler Han Salo (Aiden Ehrenreich) in a mission alongside a furry fellow, Chewbacca, who’d help Solo through the mission. Considering Chewbacca reveals that he’s actually 190 years old, what’s the worry for a beginner? “You look great,” Solo reacts all astonished.

The film has been in trouble for a long time now. Earlier, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired from the project due to creative differences. Ron Howard replaced them and finished the film. Also, the promotion of the film has strangely failed to generate excitement. Polarised reception to Star Wars: The Last Jedi may also have muddied the waters. Last month a teaser was released that showed a glimpse of how this film is going to be. The trailer offers a bigger picture.

The new trailer looks really incredible. Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian drips swagger. Emilia Clarke is in High Society Khaleesi mode, minus the dragon as Qi’Ra. There are even a few seconds of Thandie Newton for folks who can’t wait for Westworld to come back. And you can expect passion, responding to when Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) tells Solo of his task, Solo knows he’s looking at the job he has been aiming for. “I’m a driver, and I’m a flyer. I waited a long time for a shot like this”, he replies.

The trailer opens with some gorgeous shots of Corellia, Han’s homeworld—specifically, the Imperial presence on the planet, with the sounds of TIEs filling the air as a Star Destroyer is built in the lower atmosphere. Although the old EU made Corellia more of a seedier place that largely kept out of the eyes of the Moffs ruling its sector, Han suggests in A New Hope that the Imperials built vessels on the planet (big ships that he boasts he could outrun).

