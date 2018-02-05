As predicted by many a hopeful Star Wars fan, this year's Super Bowl included the first look at the upcoming 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story. The teaser comes packed flashes of a Millennium Falcon; an Imperial base that Solo has somehow infiltrated while making promises of becoming "the best pilot in the galaxy"; and shots of iconic characters such as Lando Calrissian and a big, might-be-Chewbacca Wookiee.

Fans have been desperately waiting for the teaser in the weeks since Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theatres in December. The wait hasn’t helped take away concerns from fans after the film’s rocky production last year, which saw its directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller fired midway through shooting. They were replaced by Apollo 13 director Ron Howard, who reportedly reshot a considerable amount of the film. We also see glimpses of other actors, like Woody Harrelson’s Star Wars universe debut as Tobias Beckett and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) as Qi’Ra. The trailer also showed some action-filled sequences, including one intriguing shot of a massive super train gliding along a snowy track. But this teaser lacks clearer stretches of dialogue or hints at a plot angle.

We won’t have to wait too much longer to see a proper trailer for the film: the official Star Wars Twitter account confirmed that it’s coming on February 5, 2018, on ABC’s Good Morning America. Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.