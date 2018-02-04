Fans have been waiting for that first look of Solo: A Star Wars Story for a while now. A trailer was first rumoured back in October and, now less than four months away from its May 25 release, a TV spot is expected to air during the Super Bowl, ahead of the full trailer on Good Morning America the day after on February 5, 2018.

For those that were anxious, Disney wouldn’t advance one of their tentpole films, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The studio has reported that they’ll be releasing the first Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer on February 5, 2018, on Good Morning America. It’s conceivable that a look at the trailer will be seen amid the Super Bowl on Sunday night, however, it doesn’t bode well for Disney to pay excessive measures of cash to advance their film when they can participate in some sweet, sweet collaboration and motivate individuals to tune into ABC’s leader morning program. Apparently, the trailer will be online soon after it affectation on Good Morning America.

To be reasonable, a few fans are stressed over the smash in promoting since Solo opens in just a couple of months and other May tentpoles like Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 have as of now released one trailer. But Star Wars is Star Wars. Yes, Solo will be in a more swarmed commercial centre, yet even Star Wars movies that end up being disillusioning can do well in the mid-year as we saw from the prequels. The brand offers itself and keeping in mind that it most likely won’t have a record-breaking opening end of the week, people wouldn’t be astonished on the off chance that it travelled to the $1 billion that Rogue One made. Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25, 2018, and stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo among others.