‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Rapper and Bigg Boss-fame artist Asim Riaz has delayed the release of his upcoming song in light of the escalating India-Pakistan tensions. The move follows India’s retaliatory counter-terror strikes Operation Sindoor launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Asim announced, “Due to current tension between two nations, I have decided to postpone my song release by a week. New date is 14 May.”

Expressing concern and solidarity, he added, “Some things are bigger than music. Prayers for peace and strength to all.”

While Asim refrained from revealing the original launch date or details of the song, the postponement has drawn attention to the ongoing diplomatic crisis between India and Pakistan. This is not the first time Asim has used his platform to speak out; earlier, he had strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, stating:

“A valley of beauty turned into a scene of horror. Kashmir cries tonight, and so do we. Terror stole lives, futures, peace. I condemn this heinous act and pray for strength to those left behind.”

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response to Pahalgam Attack

In response to the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed the success of the mission, stating that all targets were hit precisely without causing civilian harm or infrastructural damage.

The strikes have significantly heightened tensions between the two nations, with international observers urging both sides to de-escalate.

Known for his bold personality and outspoken nature, Asim Riaz’s decision to postpone his music release has been widely appreciated by fans, many of whom applauded his sensitivity to the ongoing crisis.

Asim, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir himself, has often expressed solidarity with his home state and used his platform to advocate for peace.

