Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • ‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Taking to Instagram Stories, Asim announced, “Due to current tension between two nations, I have decided to postpone my song release by a week. New date is 14 May.”

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Rapper and Bigg Boss-fame artist Asim Riaz has delayed the release of his upcoming song in light of the escalating India-Pakistan tensions.


Rapper and Bigg Boss-fame artist Asim Riaz has delayed the release of his upcoming song in light of the escalating India-Pakistan tensions. The move follows India’s retaliatory counter-terror strikes Operation Sindoor launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Asim announced, “Due to current tension between two nations, I have decided to postpone my song release by a week. New date is 14 May.”

Expressing concern and solidarity, he added, “Some things are bigger than music. Prayers for peace and strength to all.”

While Asim refrained from revealing the original launch date or details of the song, the postponement has drawn attention to the ongoing diplomatic crisis between India and Pakistan. This is not the first time Asim has used his platform to speak out; earlier, he had strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, stating:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“A valley of beauty turned into a scene of horror. Kashmir cries tonight, and so do we. Terror stole lives, futures, peace. I condemn this heinous act and pray for strength to those left behind.”

Operation Sindoor: India’s Response to Pahalgam Attack

In response to the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed the success of the mission, stating that all targets were hit precisely without causing civilian harm or infrastructural damage.

The strikes have significantly heightened tensions between the two nations, with international observers urging both sides to de-escalate.

Known for his bold personality and outspoken nature, Asim Riaz’s decision to postpone his music release has been widely appreciated by fans, many of whom applauded his sensitivity to the ongoing crisis.

Asim, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir himself, has often expressed solidarity with his home state and used his platform to advocate for peace.

ALSO READ: India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Filed under

Asim Riaz song postponed India Pakistan tensions

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai Appeals For Peace Between India And Pakistan: Hatred And Violence Are Our Shared...
In the aftermath of the I

Amritsar Airport Shut After Operation Sindoor: 21 Airports Closed Across Northern India Until May 10
newsx

Video, 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan, BLA Claimed Responsibility For Twin Attack
Rapper and Bigg Boss-fame

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
newsx

Pakistan’s Terror Camps In Muridke Reduced To Rubble After Operation Sindoor, Pictures Inside
Shahid Kapoor

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Malala Yousafzai Appeals For Peace Between India And Pakistan: Hatred And Violence Are Our Shared Enemies

Malala Yousafzai Appeals For Peace Between India And Pakistan: Hatred And Violence Are Our Shared...

Amritsar Airport Shut After Operation Sindoor: 21 Airports Closed Across Northern India Until May 10

Amritsar Airport Shut After Operation Sindoor: 21 Airports Closed Across Northern India Until May 10

Video, 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan, BLA Claimed Responsibility For Twin Attack

Video, 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan, BLA Claimed Responsibility For Twin Attack

Pakistan’s Terror Camps In Muridke Reduced To Rubble After Operation Sindoor, Pictures Inside

Pakistan’s Terror Camps In Muridke Reduced To Rubble After Operation Sindoor, Pictures Inside

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Entertainment

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media