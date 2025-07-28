Home > Bollywood > “Someone Is Going to Kill Me”: Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Parveen Babi’s Torment

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about his painful love story with Parveen Babi, revealing her intense paranoia and schizophrenia struggles. He reflects on the challenges of supporting her amid mental health stigma and the lasting impact of her tragic battle on Bollywood’s conversation about mental illness.

Mahesh Bhatt is very popularly known for his work but also his way of talking and being straightforward about everything, recently sharing something deeply personal  his connection with Parveen Babi and the challenging times she faced while struggling with mental health issues.

Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Parveen Babi’s Struggle with Schizophrenia and Mental Health Crisis

He remembers a moment that has remained with him. Parveen Babi was in a corner, silent and frightened, resembling an animal attempting to conceal itself. Mahesh Bhatt recalls her saying to him, “Someone is going to murder me.” It was an unfiltered, distressing view into her intense paranoia and fear throughout her battle with schizophrenia.

Parveen Babi was not merely a glamorous icon of Bollywood’s golden age. She was fearless, innovative for her era, and shattered numerous stereotypes with her characters and demeanor. Yet beneath all that confidence, she was battling an unseen struggle, something few comprehended at that time.

Parveen Babi’s Struggle Highlights the Stigma Around Mental Health in Bollywood

It’s evident that Mahesh Bhatt had affection for her. However, he is aware that their love story was intricate and hurtful. In those times, mental illness was seldom discussed, and assistance was limited. Mahesh Bhatt made efforts to support her, but at times, love by itself couldn’t mend injuries that were invisible to others.

Ultimately, their connection dissolved, yet the hurt lingered. Mahesh Bhatt states, “Caring for someone with mental illness is rather difficult. You wish to keep them safe or rather make them feel safe around you, yet it’s not always possible.” It’s a reality that strikes deeply.

Parveen Babi’s narrative remains pertinent today — it highlights the significance of comprehending and discussing mental health openly, particularly in sectors where the expectation to seem flawless is extremely intense.

Her life was heartbreaking in many ways, yet it also initiated discussions that ideally assist others dealing with comparable struggles.


