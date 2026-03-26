‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ X Review: Horror-Terrifying Tale That Will Make You Question Your Marriage, Netizens Say ‘Unique Storyline Creating Marital Horror’

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen has finally dropped, and it’s already creating a stir among viewers for its eerie, unsettling narrative. Now streaming on Netflix, the eight-episode supernatural thriller is directed by Weronika Tofilska and backed by the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers, along with Hilary Leavitt and Andrea Sperling.

While audiences are praising its gripping storyline and performances, critics remain divided, with some pointing out its slow pacing and calling it a one-time watch.

Headlined by Camila Morrone as Rachel and Adam DiMarco as Nicky, the series has sparked widespread conversation online. The plot follows the couple as they prepare for their wedding—until everything takes a dark turn when Rachel discovers a chilling message written in blood: “Don’t marry him.”

#SomethingVeryBadIsGoingToHappen mixes something old with something new to create a marital horror that’s refreshingly unique (especially for Netflix). The worst thing you could do is skip this show entirely. My review for @TechAdvisorHQ https://t.co/EOUN90tlxi — David Opie (@DavidOpie) March 26, 2026

This shocking moment sets the tone for the unsettling events that follow, leaving viewers intrigued and eager to decode the mystery.

Cast and Plot Overview

Alongside Morrone and DiMarco, the show also features Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, Gus Birney, Karla Crome, and Jeff Wilbusch. The performances have largely been described as raw and emotionally grounded, with Morrone, in particular, carrying much of the psychological intensity of the narrative.

Netflix’s Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen will keep you on the edge of your seat with its atmospheric tension and body horror. https://t.co/CRvilu845Q — Collider (@Collider) March 26, 2026

Set against the backdrop of a seemingly perfect yet ominous wedding, the story unfolds over the week leading up to the ceremony. Rachel and Nicky travel to a secluded family estate, where an unsettling atmosphere quickly takes hold.

As the big day approaches, a series of strange and disturbing incidents begin to surface. Gradually, Rachel finds herself questioning not only her surroundings but also her relationship—and the dark secrets hidden within Nicky’s family.

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