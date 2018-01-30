Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Tuesday took to Twitter to share his first look from his forthcoming film titled Son Chiriya. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. It will be the first time when Sushant will be playing the role of a dacoit. The film is directed by Abhishek Choubey.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who is for the first time playing the role of a dacoit in the film, on Tuesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share his first look poster from the much-anticipated film. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Sushant wrote, “SONCHIRIYA #AbhishekChaubey @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala @honeytrehan @psbhumi @BajpayeeManoj @RanvirShorey @ashutoshrana10.” Son Chiraiya revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s. Sushant’s rough look in the photo is proof that the actor has gone through a major transformation for the role.

Sushant, currently, is also working on Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut directed by Abhishek Kapoor Kedarnath, Karan Johar-produced remake of Fault In Our Stars and Sanjay Chauhan’s Chanda Mama Door Ke.

Sushant is currently shooting in Chambal for the film. Talking about his experience in the ravines, he had told IANS, “Shooting for Abhishek Chaubey’s film is in full swing. I came here in Chambal early to do a bit of warm-up for the film. Visiting ravines, talking to locals, working on dialect and inflexion and a bit of cut-off from everything before the shoot helps keep the right things in perspective.”