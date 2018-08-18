Kapil Sharma is all set to make a comeback in the industry with his upcoming Punjabi movie Son of Manjeet Singh. Gurpreet Ghuggi, B N Sharma, Karamjit Anmol, Japji Khaira, Damanpreet Singh, Tania Malkeet Rauni and Harby Sangha starrer Son of Manjeet Singh will hit the theatres on October 12, this year.

Kapil Sharma, Seven Colors Motion Picture and Gurpreet Ghuggi present Gurpreet Ghuggi, B N Sharma, Karamjit Anmol, Japji Khaira, Damanpreet Singh, Tania Malkeet Rauni and Harby Sangha starrer Son of Manjeet Singh. Bankrolled by Kapil Sharma and Sumeet Singh, Vikram Grover’s film Son of Manjeet Singh will hit the theatres on October 12, this year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to make an official announcement for Kapil Sharma fans to get excited.

Kapil Sharma joins hands with producer Sumeet Singh and actor Gurpreet Ghuggi to present #Punjabi film #SonOfManjeetSingh… 12 Oct 2018 release… Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/Xy1hlCbPjj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2018

Earlier this month, there were reports of Kapil Sharma making a comeback to the small screen. A source close to media house was noted saying that Kapil was at some break to introspect on his life and career. His failure of Firangi and Kapil Sharma Show fallout left the comedian disturbed. It made the problems turn out to be worst after he decided to launch Family Time with Kapil Sharma. The actor is now all set to make a comeback after the entire journalist and Simoes sister fuss. Everything left him distraught to such a level that the actor was totally out of the limelight. Now, that the comedy king has spent a good amount of time travelling with his family, Kapil is all set to entertain his huge fan following.

The sources further added by saying that it will take him some time as the comedian and channel doesn’t want to take a chance with the same concept as Family Time. Nevertheless, Kapil Sharma will now make a comeback with a Punjabi movie Son Of Manjeet Singh. According to reports, as the movie stars all the Punjabi comedians, it is going to be a comedy thriller.

