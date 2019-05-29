Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra, who is quite vocal about her opinion recently blasted out at Salman Khan for sharing his comments over Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat. Apparently, the singer's views regarding the Bollywood actor didn't go well with one of the actor's fans. Following the trolling, the singer gets death threats on e-mails. Singer took to Twitter to share the screenshots.

The death threat messages read as if she dared to do anything bad about Salman Khan. He would get into her house and kill her. That was the first and final warning.

Such & such mails come my way regularly , from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. 👇🏾This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia pic.twitter.com/8cxH6vtZyg — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 28, 2019

Recently, Salman Khan took a dig over Priyanka Chopra for preferring marriage over Bharat. He made this statement during an interview with a leading daily. This statement created a lot of buzz in the industry. Reacting over the same, Sona Mohapatra shared her views on Twitter. She wrote that because she had better things to do in life, real men to hang out with and more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey.

Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey. 🤟🏾🔴 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 26, 2019

This was followed by another tweet where she referred Salman Khan as a poster child of toxic masculinity. Further called his statement as disgusting disregard and contempt for the woman and colleague sitting next to him in the same room. She further wrote that unless everyone speaks out against such serial bad behaviour, nothing will change.

The American drama series Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra took this decision of quitting Bharat because her wedding dates were clashing with the shoot of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The star-cast also includes Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and among others

