Joining scores of women, Singer Sona Mohapatra has made similar allegations against Kailash Kher. In a series of tweets, the singer has alleged that when she met him at Prithvi Cafe to discuss a forthcoming concert, he placed his hand on her thighs and made comments like she is so beautiful. With this, she has also made some other shocking revelations.

After scores of women accused Kailash Kher of misconduct, Singer Sona Mohapatra has made similar allegations against the singer in a series of tweets. Responding to a woman who called out his inappropriate behaviour on Twitter, Sona recounted that she met the singer at Prithvi cafe to discuss a forthcoming concert where he placed his hand on her thigh and said she is so beautiful. He added that it is good that a musician got her, not an actor.

However, the ordeal did not end there. After Sona left, Kailash kept calling her which she ignored. To this, Kailash called the organisers to tell her to skip the soundcheck and join him in his room to catch up. In the subsequent tweet, Sona stated that to call himself simple, devoted to music and claiming amnesia is shamelessness. She added that she can not only vouch for the two women’s stories who have opened up but also hundreds more.

(1) I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after. (1) https://t.co/Cfz8Hf4sdP — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

(2) That did not deter Kailash Kher though. On landing in Dhaka & on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me & when I don’t pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me & asks me to ‘skip’ the soundcheck & join him in his room instead to ‘catch up’ https://t.co/beBehXBLup — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

3)The fact that Kailash had sung in my studios & for many projects in which I was the producer & knew me to be as strong as i am or that he had only recently taken a favour from my partner @RamSampathLive to create a personal track for him didn’t stop him. #TheHubris of such #men https://t.co/GLHvCsIPDR — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

How many women will you apologise to Kailash Kher??? Start now. Will take a lifetime. (4) 🤘🏾🔴 https://t.co/yZimwUshoE — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

The shamelessness of this man. To call himself ‘simple’, ‘devoted to music’ & even claiming amnesia. If this chap could dare try this stunt with me, it’s a disease that he has & I can vouch for not only these two women’s stories but hundreds more he would’ve have preyed on. 🔴 https://t.co/UaBL2rfz2h — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018

1)I am not anonymous & nor is 1 of the other women who did so.

2) I can only imagine the embarrassment & fear that many feel to put such matters in the public domain

3) This isn’t to say that anyone should get accused wrongly,multiple people corroborating a story always better https://t.co/1rKQZtmgu0 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 10, 2018

To all the people accusing me of being so late about bringing up Kailash Kher’s bad behaviour. I say…

my life.

my choice.

Now go, buzz off.

(P.S if I started tweeting about every creep I encounter in life here, I would be doing this job full time) — SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 10, 2018

Responding to the allegations posed against him by a journalist, Kailash has stated that all those who know him and have come across him know how much he respects humanity, especially women. He added that he has even for respect for the ones who work in the media since their work is very difficult.

Apologising for the same, he stated that he is in his own simple world almost all the time but if anyone has taken or thought about something different then he offers his sincere apology. He added that his devotion to music makes him who he is and he is thankful for all the love and support.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More