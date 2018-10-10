After scores of women accused Kailash Kher of misconduct, Singer Sona Mohapatra has made similar allegations against the singer in a series of tweets. Responding to a woman who called out his inappropriate behaviour on Twitter, Sona recounted that she met the singer at Prithvi cafe to discuss a forthcoming concert where he placed his hand on her thigh and said she is so beautiful. He added that it is good that a musician got her, not an actor.
However, the ordeal did not end there. After Sona left, Kailash kept calling her which she ignored. To this, Kailash called the organisers to tell her to skip the soundcheck and join him in his room to catch up. In the subsequent tweet, Sona stated that to call himself simple, devoted to music and claiming amnesia is shamelessness. She added that she can not only vouch for the two women’s stories who have opened up but also hundreds more.
Responding to the allegations posed against him by a journalist, Kailash has stated that all those who know him and have come across him know how much he respects humanity, especially women. He added that he has even for respect for the ones who work in the media since their work is very difficult.
Apologising for the same, he stated that he is in his own simple world almost all the time but if anyone has taken or thought about something different then he offers his sincere apology. He added that his devotion to music makes him who he is and he is thankful for all the love and support.
