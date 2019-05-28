Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed Salman Khan for his comments on Priyanka Chopra. In a series of tweets, Sona has called him a poster child of toxic masculinity. Impressed by her courage, social media is applauding Sona for speaking out against Salman Khan.

Salman Khan is not pleased with Priyanka Chopra for leaving Bharat and that is evident from his constant digs on her. After Salman again launched a verbal attack at Priyanka during Bharat promotions, Singer Sona Mohapatra defended PeeCee in her a series of tweets and called him the poster child of toxic masculinity. In her tweet, Sona said that Priyanka has better things to do in her life, hang out with real men and inspire girls with her journey.

She highlighted that Salman did not just take a low brow dig at a woman who was not present in the room but also disregarded the women who was sitting next to him, referring to Salman’s comment that Katrina should get married and produce kids. Sona also said that his fans troll Priyanka for her 10-year age gap with her husband Nick Jonas but they forget that their idol (Salman Khan) is about 20 years older to her.

After Sona called out Salman Khan, social media is now praising her for criticising the actor’s statements out loud and calling her a symbol of Girl power.

Here’s how social media is reacting to Sona Mohapatra’s response to Salman Khan:

Very true.a big Shout out to Sona for raising her voice — Preetham (@Preetha93704202) May 27, 2019

Oh yes.. Jeevansaathi (Pati ya Patni) is always more important than any big film & IMO every film is a big film in its own way… taking potshots at any artist's choices is surely uncool 🙏 — Rohit Kapoor (@IndianTrainFan) May 27, 2019

The best joke of the year is that Bharat was the biggest movie of her career 😂😂. None of these movies are great for any leading actresses to regret rejecting them. They are always a side-kick to the male leads. — Gargi (@gargi_b11) May 27, 2019

Better Option,

Let's make this film a flop#BoycottBharatTheMovie — Dinesh Kukreti (@daddu1983) May 27, 2019

Bravo !! finally someone shows the courage 👏👏👏 — Poonam deo (@poonamdeo1) May 27, 2019

True that. He is so overrated. I wish his fans develop a sense of choosing right and not get carried away because of being uneducated and of having a poor sense of cinema. — Ankit (@ForAnkitM) May 27, 2019

A real woman could have done it. Girl Power. — Goddess Priyanka (@goddespriyanka) May 27, 2019

On being asked about Priyanka’s exit from Bharat, Salman Khan had earlier told an entertainment portal that she chose the USA over Bharat in the nick of time. She left the biggest film of her life and got married. He added that people usually leave their husbands for a film like this. Soon after Priyanka left Bharat, Katrina Kaif stepped in to play the character of Kumud Raina. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions and T-Series, Bharat is slated to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Eid, i.e June 5.

