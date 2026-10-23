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Home > Entertainment News > Sona Mohapatra Stands By Daler Mehndi Criticism, Questions Why Empathy Is Being Linked To Accountability

Sona Mohapatra Stands By Daler Mehndi Criticism, Questions Why Empathy Is Being Linked To Accountability

Sona Mohapatra has stood by her criticism of Daler Mehndi amid support from the music fraternity following his on-stage confrontation with Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal. She questioned why empathy should come at the cost of professional accountability.

Sona Mohapatra Stands By Daler Mehndi Criticism
Sona Mohapatra Stands By Daler Mehndi Criticism

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 10:37 IST

Singer Sona Mohapatra has reiterated her criticism of Daler Mehndi amid growing support for the veteran singer following his on-stage confrontation with Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal. In a fresh Instagram post, Sona questioned why artists’ legacies and the emotional response to the controversy were taking precedence over professional accountability. 

“There was my perspective on the Daler Mehndi incident, and then there seemed to be almost an entire fraternity of artists speaking in the opposite direction. The contrast was impossible to miss,” Sona wrote, reflecting on the response to her earlier remarks.

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She also questioned whether support for a fellow artist should come at the cost of addressing concerns about a performance. “When did empathy become a reason to abandon accountability?” she asked, adding that people could feel compassion for someone without suspending their judgement. 

What Did Sona Mohapatra Say About Daler Mehndi’s Performance?

Sona had previously shared her experience of watching Daler perform at the second edition of the Sufi Heritage Festival in New Delhi. She claimed that the singer appeared disoriented, struggled to hold a note and repeatedly sang the same musical phrase. She also said she saw audience members gradually leave the venue.

The singer questioned whether the entertainment industry’s respect for established artists sometimes prevents people from raising concerns about their performances. She maintained that veteran artistes deserve dignity and empathy, but audiences who pay to attend shows also deserve an honest performance or an explanation if an artiste is unwell. 

Sona also acknowledged that she and her team had remained silent after witnessing the performance, partly out of respect for Daler. She later questioned whether that silence had helped address the concerns she had observed.

Why Is Daler Mehndi Facing Criticism?

The debate follows an incident at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand, on October 18. During Daler’s performance, state Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal walked on stage and reprimanded the singer, questioning his ability to perform.

Uniyal later claimed that Daler appeared disoriented and was lip-syncing. He also said the organisers had paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance. Allegations that the singer was under the influence of alcohol have not been independently verified. 

Daler’s brother, Mika Singh, and several members of the entertainment industry have since expressed support for the singer. The incident has also prompted debate over the manner in which the minister addressed Daler in public and the responsibilities of performers towards audiences.

Sona, meanwhile, has maintained that the controversy should not prevent questions about professional accountability from being discussed. Her latest remarks underline her position that empathy for an artiste and accountability for a performance can coexist.

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Sona Mohapatra Stands By Daler Mehndi Criticism, Questions Why Empathy Is Being Linked To Accountability
Tags: Daler Mehndihome-hero-pos-10Sona Mohapatra

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Sona Mohapatra Stands By Daler Mehndi Criticism, Questions Why Empathy Is Being Linked To Accountability

Sona Mohapatra Stands By Daler Mehndi Criticism, Questions Why Empathy Is Being Linked To Accountability

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Sona Mohapatra Stands By Daler Mehndi Criticism, Questions Why Empathy Is Being Linked To Accountability
Sona Mohapatra Stands By Daler Mehndi Criticism, Questions Why Empathy Is Being Linked To Accountability
Sona Mohapatra Stands By Daler Mehndi Criticism, Questions Why Empathy Is Being Linked To Accountability
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