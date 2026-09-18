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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Sona Padega, Phir Kaam Milega’: Yukti Kapoor Recalls Shocking Demand, Reveals How Neem Karoli Baba Helped Her

‘Sona Padega, Phir Kaam Milega’: Yukti Kapoor Recalls Shocking Demand, Reveals How Neem Karoli Baba Helped Her

Yukti Kapoor has recalled two disturbing experiences from the early days of her acting career, including inappropriate demands and a fake casting director. She also revealed how her faith in Neem Karoli Baba helped her through the ordeal.

Yukti Kapoor (Image: Instagram)
Yukti Kapoor (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 12:42 IST

Television actress Yukti Kapoor has opened up about two deeply uncomfortable experiences from the early years of her career, recalling how she faced inappropriate demands while looking for acting work. In a recent conversation, the actress spoke about an alleged producer who wanted her to become his “secret girlfriend” and another man who presented himself as a casting director before making a disturbing demand.

Yukti, who has worked in several Hindi television shows, said she entered the industry without a film background and had to find her own way. But her early journey also exposed her to situations that left her frightened and questioning whom she could trust.

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Yukti Kapoor Recalls A Producer’s ‘Secret Girlfriend’ Demand

Yukti recalled one meeting with a producer that initially seemed like a promising opportunity. She was young and excited about the possibility of getting work, but the conversation quickly took an uncomfortable turn. According to the actress, the producer told her that she would have to party with him and become his “secret girlfriend”.

Yukti said she was around 22 or 23 at the time and became so uncomfortable that her first thought was to leave the place. She even remembers wondering whether the door had been locked and whether something worse could happen. Looking back at the incident, the actress questioned how someone could make such a demand from a young newcomer who had simply arrived for a professional meeting.

The Casting Offer That Took A Disturbing Turn

Yukti also recalled another incident involving an advertisement audition. She said she auditioned for the project and was subsequently given a contract by a man who claimed to be a casting director. To make the opportunity sound more convincing, he allegedly told her that major Bollywood names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, were associated with the project.

For a newcomer, the offer appeared too good to ignore. But the conversation changed dramatically the following day. Yukti said the man called her and told her that she would have to sleep with the director, producer and actors in order to get the job.

The actress said she was shocked by the demand. She later discovered that the man was not actually a casting director.

‘Neem Karoli Baba And Hanuman Ji Saved Me’

What follows is the experience that makes Yukti’s story one where she has utmost faith in. According to the actress, her commitment to Neem Karoli Baba and Hanuman Ji helped her come out of this dangerous experience unharmed. Once out of the place, she met another girl, who, according to her, warned her that the man was a scammer.

Apart from that, she also told Yukti something which she would remember all her life – that even if she had agreed to his terms, there was no certainty that she would have gotten the job he had talked about.

Yukti Kapoor Warns Young Actors About Fake Casting Calls

Yukti also advises newcomers, especially young actors, to be cautious while receiving casting calls. This case brings into attention something much more than an inappropriate demand, which is fake casting calls through the names of experienced actors and big productions in order to seem credible.

For a newcomer trying to get his first big break, verification of people conducting audition or production might prove to be equally important as audition preparation. What Yukti’s case shows, in the end, is not only her unpleasant experience of inappropriate requests. The case also demonstrates the ability to detect the scam when it appears under the guise of a professional chance.

And for Yukti herself, faith in Neem Karoli Baba becomes one of the key elements in her story about how she managed to survive one of the most terrifying periods of her career.

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‘Sona Padega, Phir Kaam Milega’: Yukti Kapoor Recalls Shocking Demand, Reveals How Neem Karoli Baba Helped Her

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‘Sona Padega, Phir Kaam Milega’: Yukti Kapoor Recalls Shocking Demand, Reveals How Neem Karoli Baba Helped Her

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‘Sona Padega, Phir Kaam Milega’: Yukti Kapoor Recalls Shocking Demand, Reveals How Neem Karoli Baba Helped Her

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‘Sona Padega, Phir Kaam Milega’: Yukti Kapoor Recalls Shocking Demand, Reveals How Neem Karoli Baba Helped Her
‘Sona Padega, Phir Kaam Milega’: Yukti Kapoor Recalls Shocking Demand, Reveals How Neem Karoli Baba Helped Her
‘Sona Padega, Phir Kaam Milega’: Yukti Kapoor Recalls Shocking Demand, Reveals How Neem Karoli Baba Helped Her
‘Sona Padega, Phir Kaam Milega’: Yukti Kapoor Recalls Shocking Demand, Reveals How Neem Karoli Baba Helped Her
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