Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Get Cozy As They Share Glimpse Of Their New Vacation- See Pics!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are clearly enjoying every moment as they often share glimpses of their holidays with fans. Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Sonakshi posted a series of pictures from their latest vacation.

The first picture shows the couple posing in a beautiful, lush green setting, looking relaxed and happy. The post also includes a fun selfie of the two and a sun-soaked shot where they can be seen basking in the warm weather.

Along with the pictures, Sonakshi added a caption that read, “Home is where the heart is… and wherever in the world… my heart is with my home.”

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, ‘Kakuda’ is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district and was released on ZEE5 on July 12.

