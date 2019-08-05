Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to Twitter to apologise for the swear word she used in a recent radio show which has hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has landed herself in a controversy after the actress used a swear word during one of her interviews which has hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community. The actress, who is busy promoting her latest movie Khandaani Shafakhana, in a recent radio show used a derogatory word which has upset the members of the Valmiki community and they are highly offended.

The controversy became more serious when they started protesting against Sonakshi Sinha on the roads and even burned her effigy’s in the Moradabad area of Uttar Pradesh. However, Sonakshi Sinha took to Twitter to apologise for her comment and wrote that this is in reference to her interview with Siddharth Kanan on July 23 and said that she has tremendous respect and regard towards the Valmiki community and that she has known how well they have contributed to the society as well as the nation.

Sonakshi said that she is deeply apologetical if she has hurt the sentiments of any person and community and that it was completely unintentional. She added that if anyone has been offended or hurt by any word used by and she humbly apologises for the same.

Sonakshi Sinha is not the only Bollywood celeb to get into trouble for using a derogatory word and offend the Valmiki community. Earlier, cases were filed against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty for the same. Sonakshi Sinha’s apology same right after there were protests held against her.

Sonakshi Sinha’s latest movie Khandaani Shafakhana has tanked at the box office. She will be next seen in Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Mission Mangal. The movie is slated to hit the silver screen on August 15 this year. She will also be seen in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan.

