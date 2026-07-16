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Home > Entertainment News > Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Refuses To Tell Him To End His Hunger Strike: ‘Mai Koi Anti-National…’

Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Refuses To Tell Him To End His Hunger Strike: ‘Mai Koi Anti-National…’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has spoken out in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 19 days. In an emotional Instagram video, she questioned the silence surrounding the protest and urged authorities to initiate a dialogue before it is too late.

Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk (Photo: X)
Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 16:42 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to publicly support activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the past 19 days. Sharing an emotional video on Instagram, Sonakshi admitted she does not usually comment on public issues but felt compelled to speak this time.

“Aaj mujhse raha nahi jaa raha” (I can no longer stay silent), she began. The actor said everyone is aware of Wangchuk’s contributions to the country and questioned why his ongoing protest has not received the attention it deserves.

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‘Who is listening to him?’

In the video, Sonakshi said Wangchuk is not fasting for personal reasons but for the future of students and the education system. She said he is fighting for children whose future, according to him, is at risk, and for those affected by alleged irregularities in the examination system.

Questioning the lack of response, she asked why no meaningful dialogue had been initiated. “Why is nobody listening? Nobody seems to care. No one is opening a dialogue or even turning to look at him,” she said.

Sonakshi also clarified that speaking up for the country’s welfare should not be viewed as being “anti-national.” “I also want what is best for my country. Why should I remain silent?” she said.

Watch the video here

Actor refuses to ask Wangchuk to end his fast

Unlike some public figures who have appealed to Wangchuk to call off his hunger strike because of his deteriorating health, Sonakshi said she would not make such a request. Instead, she questioned how long the silence would continue and whether action would only come after irreversible consequences.

“When will it be enough? Will people wake up only if something happens to him? Whose responsibility will that be?” she asked before ending the video.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk protesting?

Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28, launching an indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The organisation has been protesting since June 6, alleging lapses in the conduct of the medical entrance examination. According to organisers, Wangchuk has lost significant weight and muscle mass during the fast, prompting growing concern over his health.

Over the past week, several public figures, including Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Omi Vaidya, Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Kashyap, have either expressed solidarity with the activist or urged the government to engage in dialogue as his protest continues.

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Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Refuses To Tell Him To End His Hunger Strike: ‘Mai Koi Anti-National…’
Tags: sonakshi sinhaSonam Wangchuk

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Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Refuses To Tell Him To End His Hunger Strike: ‘Mai Koi Anti-National…’
Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Refuses To Tell Him To End His Hunger Strike: ‘Mai Koi Anti-National…’
Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Refuses To Tell Him To End His Hunger Strike: ‘Mai Koi Anti-National…’
Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Refuses To Tell Him To End His Hunger Strike: ‘Mai Koi Anti-National…’

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