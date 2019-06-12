Khandaani Shafakhana starring Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah will be released on July 26, 2019. It is going to be a movie full of fun emotions, so be ready to be amazed by the hilarious movie, directed by Filmmaker Shilpa Dasgupta.

Filmmaker Shilpa Dasgupta’s new movie starring rapper Badshah and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has finally got a title and a release date. Sonakshi Sinha took on to Instagram to share the name of her latest movie. Posting a picture of her with the rest of the cast members, Sonakshi wrote on her Instagram handle that many of her fand and people are asking for the name of her new movie and finally her movie has got a name. She concluded by saying that she is thrilled to announce the name of her film “Khandaani Shafakhana” which is going to hit the screens by July 26, 2019.

Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah had previously worked together for a music video “move your lakk”. This will be the first time for Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah to be cast for the lead role in a movie. Khandaani Shafakhana is a hilarious movie based in Hoshiarpur in Punjab. Sonakshi plays the role of a happy go lucky small town girl in the film and for her, the world revolves around her family and she will go to any length to see them happy, even if that means letting go of her dreams.asked about her role in the movie, Sonakshi Sinha replied “I am extremely happy to be part of this movie, which is close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small town girl and face the hilarious madcap challenges thrown at her”

The movie is going to be full of flavour, fun and emotions. Go to your nearest theatres on July 26, 2019, to catch Khandaani Shafakhana on your big screen.

Other then Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi has two more upcoming movies. Dabangg 3 in which she is cast opposite Salman Khan is set to release at the end of this year. Mission Mangal is set to release on August 16, 2019, and it is a real-life story of Indian space research organisation mars orbiter mission. she is cast opposite Akshay Kumar in this movie.

