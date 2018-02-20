Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, which is the sequel to 2016 comedy film Happy Bhaag Jayegi, will be released on August 24, this year. The film which stars Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty in lead roles will be directed by Mudassar Aziz who previously directed the first part as well.

The release date of upcoming comedy film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, which is the sequel to 2016 comedy film Happy Bhaag Jayegi, has finally been announced by the makers of the film on Tuesday. The film which stars Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty in lead roles will be released on August 24 this year. The film will be directed by Mudassar Aziz who previously directed the first part as well. Happy Bhaag Jayegi starred Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal and Jimmy Shergill in lead roles and was well acclaimed by critics and was loved by the audience as well.

Diana Penty, who also featured in the first part of the film took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Turns out I’m not the only ‘Happy’ around, there’s one more on the run! Lace up @sonakshisinha, let’s get this started #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi – 24th August @ErosNow @cypplOfficial.” Director Mudassar Aziz will also return for the sequel. Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh also shared the news on Twitter to announce the release date of the film and wrote, “Did she or did she not run? Jaaniye 24 Aug 2018… Meet the two Happys… #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi release date finalised: 24 Aug 2018… Stars Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty.”

Did she or did she not run? Jaaniye 24 Aug 2018… Meet the two Happys… #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi release date finalised: 24 Aug 2018… Stars Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty. pic.twitter.com/FzwV6BS2De — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018

Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for the release of Welcome To New York that hits theatres on Friday, February 23. Diana, on the other hand, will soon be seen in John Abraham’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokharan. It will be interesting to see if both these actresses will be able to tickle our funny bone just like the previous time.