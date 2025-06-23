Sonakshi Sinha Extends Support To Deepika Padukone Over Spirit Exit Row, Says, Very Fair Over Demanding 8-Hour Shift

As conversations around working hours in Bollywood gain traction—especially after Deepika Padukone’s reported exit from Spirit—actor Sonakshi Sinha has spoken out in support of the idea of structured work shifts in the film industry.

In an interview with a leading publication, Sinha expressed her agreement with Padukone’s stance, calling it “very fair.”

“I’m All for It,” Says Sonakshi on Regulated Working Hours

Commenting on the much-discussed eight-hour workday, Sinha said, “I’m all for it.” While she didn’t confirm the authenticity of Padukone’s reasons for walking out of Spirit, she emphasized that if the reports were true, the reasoning was understandable.

“I don’t even know if it’s true or not. But if it is, it’s a very fair reason,” she added.

Why It Shouldn’t Be Different for Female Actors

Drawing from her own career experiences, Sinha pointed out that many male actors already follow an eight-hour schedule. “I’ve worked with actors who don’t work beyond eight hours. So I don’t see why it should be any different for female actors as well,” she said, addressing the gender imbalance in expectations on set.

While advocating for structured hours, Sinha also acknowledged that film projects often require flexibility. “It depends on the requirements of the project. You can schedule it in a way where you accommodate those hours. There are a lot of other things to shoot with other people, which can be done in the same time. I think it’s very achievable,” she noted.

15 Years in the Industry: Sonakshi Stresses Work-Life Balance

Having worked in the industry for over 15 years, Sinha underlined the need for personal time and self-care. “I’ve been working for 15 years, and there have been actors who’ve worked less or longer than me. That’s fine. But you do need time for yourself beyond the shoot as well,” she explained.

Sinha shared that maintaining fitness is part of her job, especially for demanding roles. “If I’m doing a film where I’m required to be extremely fit, I need those two hours to go to the gym. If I’m on set for 12 to 14 hours, I won’t be able to do that,” she explained.

However, she made it clear that she isn’t inflexible. “If I don’t need to do that, I’ll give you 12 hours happily. I’ll give you 10 hours happily. But where it’s not required, I’m sure adjustments can be made.”

The Deepika Padukone–Spirit Controversy Explained

The issue gained national attention after Deepika Padukone reportedly left Spirit, a film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was said that Padukone had made a few specific demands—an eight-hour workday, a share in the film’s profits, and a request not to speak her lines in Telugu. The director reportedly declined, leading to her exit.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for the release of Nikita Roy, which hits theatres on June 27, 2025. The film features an ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar, and promises to showcase Sinha in a powerful role.