In the video, Sonakshi is seen doing stomach, back and thighs exercises

Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha has been a major inspiration to many girls who think losing weight can be tough. Recently, the diva’s workout out along with her trainer Namrata Purohit has created much buzz on social media. While most of us are busy trying to get the ideal body, Sonakshi’s workout can be a motivation to many.

Since most of us are occupied with hectic jobs, sweating can be a remedy to get away with stress and of course body fat. Exercising does not only keeps us physically fit, it also keeps us mentally fit. And when it comes to core burning exercises, it stimulates our entire body, which includes thighs, hips, glutes and back. In the video, Sonakshi is seen doing stomach, back and thighs exercises.

Earlier the actor was criticised in Dabangg as many people fat-shame her for her looks and she herself claimed that she is in the industry “to be a hero, not for zero fix figures.” However, Sonakshi’s major transformation was visible in her latest film titled Ittefaq.

The actor often posts her workout routine videos on Instagram, which has been an inspiration for many and has shocked most of her fans and followers.

She never lacked in her acting skills and this time she has made sure that she is not less than anybody and will melt many hearts with her acting skills, great looks and a super fit body.

