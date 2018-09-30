Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha sent her fans into a frenzy after the actor shared a classy picture on her Instagram handle. It has not been long since the diva shared this elegant picture via her Instagram handle and it has already captured over 229,995 likes so far.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha sent her fans into a frenzy after the actor shared a classy picture on her Instagram handle. It has not been long since the diva shared this elegant picture via her Instagram handle and it has already captured over 229,995 likes so far. Besides this, her followers have been filling the comment section with compliments for the bold actor. The Dabangg actor is looking too elegant in the picture that it is just impossible to take our eyes off.

In the picture, the actor is donning a side slit leather dress, the actor is looking an epitome of hotness. The actor has tied her hairs in a bun and it is suiting her quite perfectly. The glamorous diva never misses a chance to share her breathtaking pictures on social media. Before we just continue to add synonyms to Sonakshi’s beauty, take a look at the magnificent photo:

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone dares to ‘disrupt’ the nation in her hot and stylish avatar

Isn’t she looking just flawless? Also, the actor keeps sharing pictures from her professional and personal life with her fans and followers. A few days ago, the actor announced that Dabangg franchise is soon to add another instalment in its series. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at some other photos of the diva that have been doing the rounds on social media.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks breathtakingly beautiful in latest Instagram photo

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More