Sonakshi Sinha's latest Instagram post is too cute to handle, which was shared by her on Tuesday, September 4th. Earlier the actor hogged headlines for her intense workout videos, which has been an inspiration for many people.

Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has been trolled immensely online for being fat, posted a beautiful picture Instagram on Tuesday, September 4th with a colourful eagle background. In the picture, the gorgeous fit lady was seen in a black top paired with a black fitted short. The actor has been excessively body shamed right after the massive success of Dabangg.

She eats oats with scrambled eggs for breakfast, dal and a vegetable subzi with some gravy, fish or chicken for lunch. For dinner, avoids carbs. On cheat meals, Sonakshi said, “I don’t have a particular cheat day because I can’t follow a dictate. If I feel like eating or having something, I have it.”

Just after her transformation, the actor was quick to say in an interview that an event that its nothing really special about being fit. Life is all about achieving something that you set in our mind. The actor further said that she became fit for herself and not for anybody else.

The actor also said that doing pilates has really helped her and a combination of pilates and cardio can be great for the body. She also said that one needs to focus on all body parts, and not just focus on one body part.

