Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set to bring in the weekend in style and give major fashion goals. Taking the social media with a storm, the Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi actor shared her latest look on her official Instagram account in which she is looking absolutely picture-perfect. Dressed in a white sheer crop top paired with a white bra and ripped blue denim styled with white sneakers, Sonakshi is rocking the rock chic look making jaws drop in wonder as she flaunts her well-toned body.

The diva kept the look casual yet fabulous with soft curls and minimal makeup taking the fashion quotient a notch higher. In the photo, Sonakshi can be seen posing against a rainbow inspired wall art. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Sonakshi quoted the lyrics of the hit song ‘Saturday Saturday’. She further added hashtags like Saturday Vibes and Rainbows and Butterflies. As soon as Sonakshi shared the photo, her fans and followers could not stop showering compliments on her.

Ever since Sonakshi’s stunning transformation from Fat to Fit, she has been setting fashion trends with his distinct sense of style. Earlier this week, Sonakshi shared a mesmerising shot in which she was seen raising temperatures with her sensuous persona. In the photo, Sonakshi is seen looking ethereal in a ripped denim jacket with a blue bra strap peaking through her jacket accentuating her sexy curvaceous body.

Workwise, Sonakshi’s latest release Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi co-starring Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill and Jassie Gill received a lukewarm response at the box office. After this, she will be seen in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan.

