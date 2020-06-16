Sonakshi Sinha has called out people that are trying to get publicity over the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Without naming anyone, actor Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday in a social media post lashed out at “certain people trying to garner publicity” from the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR). The ‘Dabangg’ girl took to Twitter and posted a statement where she is seen urging people not to spread negativity using the death of the ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor. “The problem with wrestling with pigs is that you get dirty and the pig enjoys it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity… PLEASE just stop,” wrote Sinha.

“Your spewing negativity, hate, and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed. Really,” she added. The 33-year-old actor did not name or address the post to any specific person.

“Certain people are just disgusting and will always be,” she wrote along with the note. The ‘Akira’ actor has also posted the same note on her Instagram stories.

Certain people are just disgusting and will always be. pic.twitter.com/vTgQdCm7AP — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 15, 2020

Shocked beyond words. Rest in peace Sushant. You never know what someone is going through… be kind. Condolences to his family and loved ones. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 14, 2020

SSR had allegedly killed himself by hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput’s residence, police said. His last rites were performed earlier today at Mumbai’s Vile Parle amid heavy downpours.

