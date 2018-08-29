Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who was recently seen in Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, is all set to take social media with a massive storm with her latest photoshoot. In the photo shared on her official Instagram account, Sonakshi looks too-hot-to-handle and will surely sweep you off your feet with her sensuous persona.

As Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha continues to charm the audience with her latest release Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, the actor sweeped her followers off their feet with her latest Instagram photo. Taking the social media with a storm, Sonakshi aka Asli Sona shared a photo from her latest photoshoot in which she looks too hot to handle. With sizzling expressions and sensuous persona, Sonakshi is ruling the frame like never before. Looking right into the camera, the diva looks ethereal as she styles a ripped blue denim jacket and flaunts her blue bra straps accentuating her shoulders.

The Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi actor is making a fashion statement ever since the star cast has started with the promotions of the film. From sexy co-ords to breezy summer dresses, the diva is giving major fashion goals with her recent looks. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz and bankrolled by Anand L Rai, the film is the sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi that released in 2016. Releasing on last weekend, i.e August 24, 2018, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Jassie Gill, Piyush Mishra and Aparshakti Khurana. So far, the film has earned Rs 15.54 crore at the box office. After Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, Sonakshi will be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3.

Check out Sonakshi Sinha’s promotional looks for Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi:

