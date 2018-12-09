Sonakshi Sinha Instagram photos: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently uploaded many photos on her official Instagram page, in which the beauty was seen in several classy outfits, among them was a quintessential royal blue short top which she paired with a multi-coloured slit skirt.

The beauty was seen chilling in the Maldives and she even captured a moment where she was seen doing a headstand

Sonakshi Sinha Instagram photos: Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha is clearly on a spree, no this time it is not food, they are her super hot pictures. Following her transformation, the beauty has been posting very often on her official Instagram page. Many Bollywood divas are quite active on Instagram so that they are connected with their fan and followers and of course it helps in film promotion as social media today is a big thing.

Lately, Sonakshi hogged headlines for her super sexy vacay photos, where she was flaunting her beautiful body at the beaches in the Maldives. The spectacular sky, clean water, fresh fruits and of course a tanned body is something we all crave for. The beauty was seen chilling in the Maldives and she even captured a moment where she was seen doing a headstand.

Coming back to Sonakshi’s latest photoshoot, in the recent photos, the beauty was seen in very different yet classy outfits. In the above post, the diva is wearing a classy royal blue short top which she paired with a multi-coloured slit skirt. To complete the look, the hottie wore a very comfy royal blue blazer.

In the above post, Sonakshi is seen wearing a royal blue netted gown. Diamond-studded dangles added more classiness to the look and of course one just cannot ignore the hottie’s appealing expression in the photo.

