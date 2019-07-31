Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha recently shared her love life in an interview. She said she misses being in a relationship bout is not chasing for love currently. Sonakshi is all set for her upcoming releases Khandaani Shafakhana and Mission Mangal slated to release in August 2019.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has been in news for her upcoming releases Khandaani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal and Dabangg 3. In an interview, the Kalank actor revealed that she misses not being in a relationship but is not chasing love at the moment.

The actor has been linked to many actors from the film industry but has come out clean so far. There have been many rumours among the fans about her dating someone. The latest rumour was that Sonakshi is seeing Notebook’s actor Zaheer Iqbal which she confessed she’s not the promotions of her last movie Kalank. The actor now confessed she misses being with someone. With her upcoming release Khandaani Shafakhana that talks bout sex life and sex, Sonakshi opened about her personal life and asserted that she is currently single.

As per reports, Khandaani Shafakhana star said her Mr Right has not entered in her life yet and she’s in no hurry. She wants love to come to her and is not interested in chasing it. She also said that her friends have found their Mr Perfect but she is still waiting to find someone. The Dabangg actor said just like any other girl she also dreams about relationship and romance. She loves the idea of relationship and she could be in forever.

The actor said that her parents want her to date a decent boy and he should not to be from the Bollywood industry. She also revealed that she had dated someone from the industry in the past and nobody knows about that.

On the work front, the actor was last seen multi starer film Kalank and is all set for her upcoming releases Khandaani Shafakhana and Mission Mangal. The actor will also be seen in the sequel of Dabangg series- Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan.

