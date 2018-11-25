Sonakshi Sinha latest Instagram photo: Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha uploaded a photo on her official Instagram page on Saturday, November 24, in which she was seen performing a headstand at one of the beaches in the Maldives. This beauty likes to keep it simple-eat well and workout like a beast. Rest follows.

Just like many Bollywood divas, Sonakshi follows a very healthy lifestyle and shares innumerable photos and videos of her workout

Sonakshi Sinha latest Instagram photo: Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha following her massive transformation has been avidly using social media. Her drop-dead gorgeous pictures on Instagram are not just appealing but also highly motivational. One of the posts was her headstand picture on Instagram while she was on vacay to the Maldives. The picture set in a silhouette shows Sonakshi performing a headstand. It also shows Sonakshi’s lifestyle, that no matter what, where, fitness is a life mantra. The place or surrounding does not matter and one does not need a gym to stay healthy.

Earlier, the beauty stunned many of her fans and followers and also her critics when she uploaded some really sassy yet beautiful pictures of her Maldives vacation. Just like many Bollywood divas, Sonakshi follows a very healthy lifestyle and shares innumerable photos and videos of her workout. However, in an interview, she also mentioned that the diva does not starve herself and sometimes goes for cheat meals.

Clearly, her lifestyle is an example of a balanced diet. She also in one of the interviews mentioned that she never skips a workout as it keeps her mentally and physically fit. The beauty lately stunned many of us on Brides Today magazine cover along with Sanju actor Vicky Kaushal. She looked way too glamorous in an indo-western outfit.

This beauty likes to keep it simple-eat well and workout like a beast. Rest follows!!

